Bryan Police Arrest A Juvenile And Search For Others In A Weekend Armed Robbery And Vehicle Burglary

Suspects in vehicle burglaries in Bryan on Saturday night (January 13) get a surprise.

A Bryan police spokesman tells WTAW News that multiple suspects were pulling on door handles when they discovered someone was inside one of the vehicles.

When those inside the car refused to open the door, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and pointed it at the occupants.

The group ran away, but officers tracked down a 15 year old and arrested him for armed robbery, vehicle burglary, and evading officers.

Officers continue to look for other participants in the burglaries on Finfeather Road.