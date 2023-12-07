Bryan Police Arrest A Father For Threatening The Manager Of His Daughter’s Employer

A father is arrested by Bryan police on charges of threatening the manager of a fast food restaurant where his daughter works.

The BPD arrest report says 37 year old Charving Hall of Bryan denies threatening the manager with a gun and driving towards him in an aggressive manner.

The father says the manager made inappropriate comments to his daughter, and according to the daughter the manager was “just being generally creepy”.

The arrest followed a BPD officer getting information from the victim, a witness who heard a threat, and video that the officer says shows the father’s SUV going towards the manager.

Hall, who was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, is out of jail after posting a $30,000 dollar bond.