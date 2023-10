Bryan police arrest a College Station woman on 19 warrants.

27 year old Nafayla Sumpter is charged with failing to appear for five district court cases on drug charges, 12 cases filed in the justice of the peace precinct one court on drug and traffic charges, and two Bryan municipal court cases.

Additionally, online records show Sumpter was indicted earlier this month in a new felony drug case.

She remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling more than $120,000 dollars.