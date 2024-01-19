Bryan Police Arrest A College Station Man On Multiple Charges Following A Domestic Violence Incident

Multiple Bryan police officers responding to the report of man pointing a gun at his girlfriend and their baby arrest the man following a foot chase.

26 year old Jermaine Williams of College Station was charged with family violence aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felon in unlawful possession of three guns, evading arrest with two prior convictions, and felony possession of marijuana. He remains in jail as of January 19th in lieu of bonds on those charges that totals $235,000 dollars.

According to BPD arrest reports, Williams reacted to the victim paying less attention to him than their baby, by threatening to kill her, hitting her, then putting a loaded handgun to her head.

The victim said she got out of her apartment and went to a family member.

When officers found Williams, he ran off and jumped over one fence before he was caught when he couldn’t clear a second fence.

Williams is also being held without bond on three arrest warrants from Grimes County.

And he is awaiting a Brazos County trial on charges of felony possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon that took place in July of 2022.