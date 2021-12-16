Bryan Police Arrest A Caldwell Teenager On Multiple Property Crime Charges

Bryan police announce arresting a Caldwell teenager on multiple property crime charges.

BPD credited victims with sharing video of the 16 year old and his vehicle with finding the young man.

A search warrant of the teen’s home led to recovering stolen items associated with an undisclosed number of vehicle burglaries, a home burglary, and two firearm theft cases.

Victims lived in at least five Bryan neighborhoods…Rudder Pointe, Sienna, Austin’s Colony, College Main, and Ehlinger.

The teen was taken to the Brazos County juvenile detention center.