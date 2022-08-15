Bryan Police Arrest A 18 Year Old On A Murder Charge In The Death Of A 62 Year Old Woman

Bryan police announce a woman was shot to death, her body was left in the backyard of a home in a north downtown neighborhood, and an 18 year old was arrested near the Mexican border on a murder charge.

BPD identified the victim who was found Sunday morning as 62 year old Althia Jenkins-Perry of Bryan.

She was a driver for a ride share app and her vehicle was listed as stolen.

The vehicle was found in Del Rio.

The driver who was arrested was identified as Anderson Martinez-Herrera of Bryan.

A jail booking photo will be added to this story once it is available, and BPD corrected the age of the man who was arrested to 18.

News release from the Bryan police department:

On August 14th, 2022, at around 8:30 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of West Pruitt Street for reports of a deceased person in the backyard of a residence. Officers located one adult female deceased with an apparent gunshot wound, that appeared to have been dropped off at the location.

During the investigation, it was determined that the deceased female was a driver for a ride-share app and their vehicle was missing. The vehicle of the deceased was entered as stolen in the TCIC/NCIC database. The vehicle was later located in Del Rio, Texas.

The driver of the vehicle, Anderson Martinez-Herrera, was contacted by State Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety. Detectives from the Bryan Police Department responded to Del Rio to continue their investigation. Detectives were able to obtain probable cause and make an arrest for Murder. The investigation is ongoing.

Anderson Ariel Martinez-Herrera, 18-year-old male, of Bryan, Texas has been arrested for Murder.

The deceased has been identified as Althia Jenkins-Perry, 62-year-old female, of Bryan, Texas.