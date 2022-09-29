Bryan Police Arrest 12 And 15 Year Olds On Charges Related To Threats At Bryan ISD Schools

Bryan police this week arrest a 12 and a 15 year old on charges related to shooting threats that were made last week at two Bryan ISD schools.

According to BPD news releases, officers were quickly able to determine who made the threats.

The 12 year old was arrested for making a false alarm or report of someone was threatening to initiate a shooting at Davila Middle School.

The 15 year old was arrested for making a terroristic threat of a shooting at Rudder High School.

The news releases did not state if either student was taken to juvenile detention or released to their parents.

BPD did state the 15 year old was provided mental health services.

Bryan police news release of the arrest of the 12 year old:

Bryan Police Make Arrest for False Alarm or Report

On September 23rd, 2022, the Bryan Police Department was made aware of a SnapChat message circulating Davila Middle School where someone was threatening to conduct a shooting at the school. School Resource Officers on campus and patrol officers who responded were quickly able to determine that the threat was not credible.

Officers were able to identify the juvenile who originally sent the message claiming that another person was going to conduct the shooting. On September 27th, 2022, a 12-year-old female, was arrested for False Alarm or Report.

Texas Penal Code – 42.06 False Alarm or Report:

(a) A person commits an offense if he knowingly initiates, communicates or circulates a report of a present, past, or future bombing, fire, offense, or other emergency that he knows is false or baseless and that would ordinarily:

(1) cause action by an official or volunteer agency organized to deal with emergencies;

(2) place a person in fear of imminent serious bodily injury; or

(3) prevent or interrupt the occupation of a building, room, place of assembly, place to which the public has access, or aircraft, automobile, or other mode of conveyance.

(b) An offense under this section is a Class A misdemeanor unless the false report is of an emergency involving a public or private institution of higher education or involving a public primary or secondary school, public communications, public transportation, public water, gas, or power supply or other public service, in which event the offense is a state jail felony.

The Bryan Police Department urges all parents and guardians to speak with their children about making threats. We will continue to investigate all threats made toward Bryan Independent School District Schools and seek appropriate criminal charges.

Bryan police news release of the arrest of the 15 year old:

On September 26th, 2022, School Resource Officers from the Bryan Police Department were advised of a text message sent by a student referencing a school shooting at Rudder High School. Officers were quickly able to identify the juvenile who had sent the text message.

On September 27th, 2022, an arrest warrant for Terroristic Threat was obtained. A 15-year-old male was arrested for the warrant. Mental Health Services have also been provided to the juvenile.

Texas Penal Code – 22.07 Terroristic Threat:

(a) A person commits an offense if he threatens to commit any offense involving violence to any person or property with intent to:

(1) cause a reaction of any type to his threat by an official or volunteer agency organized to deal with emergencies;

(2) place any person in fear of imminent serious bodily injury;

(3) prevent or interrupt the occupation or use of a building, room, place of assembly, place to which the public has access, place of employment or occupation, aircraft, automobile, or other form of conveyance, or other public place;

(4) cause impairment or interruption of public communications, public transportation, public water, gas, or power supply or other public service;

(5) place the public or a substantial group of the public in fear of serious bodily injury; or

(6) influence the conduct or activities of a branch or agency of the federal government, the state, or a political subdivision of the state.

(b) An offense under Subsection (a)(1) is a Class B misdemeanor.

The Bryan Police Department urges all parents and guardians to speak with their children about making threats. We will continue to investigate all threats made toward Bryan Independent School District Schools and seek appropriate criminal charges.