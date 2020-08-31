Bryan Police Announces A Plane Crash At Coulter Airfield Kills Three Members Of A Northeast Texas Family

Bryan police release the names of the three people who were killed in a plane crash Sunday afternoon at Coulter Field airport.

They are members of a family from Farmersville, which is northeast of Dallas…21 year old Victoria Walker, 51 year old Tamara Walker, and 54 year old David Walker.

A family friend who was also in the single engine aircraft is hospitalized in critical condition.

BPD officers have been at the Bryan airport since the crash at the south end of the runway…waiting for the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA to conduct their investigation.

Original story:

A plane crash at Bryan’s Coulter Field airport Sunday afternoon resulted in three deaths and a fourth person being taken to the hospital.

The only other information released by Bryan police is that officers will remain at the scene until FAA investigators arrive on Monday.

More from the Associated Press:

BRYAN, Texas (AP) – Three people have been killed and a fourth critically injured when a plane crashed at the city-owned airport in Bryan, Texas. City spokesperson Kristen Waggener said details of the Sunday afternoon crash, including an possible cause, were not yet known. Federal Aviation spokesperson Lynn Lunsford said the single-engine airplane with four people on board crashed at at Coulter Field Airport, about 85 miles northwest of Houston shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The names of those on board have not been released. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.