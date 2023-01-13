Bryan Police Announce Two Arrests On Murder And Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon Charges

Bryan police arrest two men this week on charges related to gunfire last November 30 that killed one of two men in the victim’s home.

According to BPD arrest reports, 23 year old Preston Thurmon and 21 year old Armando Mejia of Bryan went to the victim’s home four blocks from Midtown Park on Cavitt Avenue with the intent to rob the victims of money and marijuana.

An exchange of gunfire resulted in the death of 19 year old David Lopez. His 18 year old brother fired his gun before hiding in a bathtub. One of the shots hit Mejia.

Thurmon and Mejia are jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $500,000 dollars apiece on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.