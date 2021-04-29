Bryan Police Announce The Man Sought In A Fatal Shooting South Of Sue Haswell Park Is In Jail



Bryan police announce the man sought in the Wednesday morning shooting death of a Bryan man is in jail.

According to a BPD tweet, 22 year old Clifford Salter turned himself in Wednesday night at the Brazos County sheriff’s office.

Salter, who was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, is held in lieu of a $200,000 dollar bond.

Salter is accused of shooting a man he knows, 43 year old Ernest Cardona of Bryan.

The shooting took place about two blocks south of Sue Haswell Park on North Ennis Street, between Antone and 25th Street.

Wednesday afternoon update:

An arrest warrant has been issued in a fatal shooting in Bryan that took place before sunrise Wednesday morning.

According to a Bryan police news release, 22 year old Clifford Dewayne Salter of Bryan is still at large and is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows Salter’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 979-209-5300 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

Salter is accused of shooting a man he knows, 43 year old Ernest Cardona of Bryan.

BPD officers responded just before 5:30 a.m. south of Sue Haswell Park on Ennis Street between 25th and Antone.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident. No information has been released about the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Original story:

Two people who knew each other are believed to have been involved in a fatal shooting in Bryan before sunrise Wednesday morning.

According to a Bryan police tweet, no names have been released and no arrests have been made.

Officers were sent just before 5:30 a.m. south of Sue Haswell Park on Ennis Street between 25th and Antone.

The BPD tweet also stated investigators believe this is an isolated incident.