Bryan Police Announce An Arrest Warrant Has Been Issued In A Fatal Shooting South Of Sue Haswell Park

An arrest warrant has been issued in a fatal shooting in Bryan that took place before sunrise Wednesday morning.

According to a Bryan police news release, 22 year old Clifford Dewayne Salter of Bryan is still at large and is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows Salter’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 979-209-5300 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

Salter is accused of shooting a man he knows, 43 year old Ernest Cardona of Bryan.

BPD officers responded just before 5:30 a.m. south of Sue Haswell Park on Ennis Street between 25th and Antone.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident. No information has been released about the circumstances that led to the shooting.

