Bryan Police Announce Arrest In Gunfire Incident Last August That Killed One And Injured One

Bryan police announce an arrest in a gunfire incident last August that killed one and injured one.

Dezmond Murphy of Irving was arrested in Irving on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Bryan police reported the night of August 22 sending officers to the 4300 block of College Main, six blocks of the Northgate district, for reports of shots fired.

The gunfire killed 20 year old Latravion Thomas of Bryan and sent a second person to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Original story, August 23, 2020:

Gunfire Saturday night six blocks north of the Northgate district resulted in the death of one man and a second person going to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Bryan police report no arrests and have not disclosed if investigators have determined a motive, other than what happened on College Main near Jefferson Street was not a random act.

After the gunfire, BPD reported what an arrest report described as “engaging in a violent fight” in the middle of College Main. At least three people were arrested on disorderly conduct charges.

Anyone with information about the gunfire is asked to call Bryan police at 979-209-5300 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).