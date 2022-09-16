Bryan Planning & Zoning Commission Denies A Second Time, Bryan ISD’s Request To Rezone Land To Build A New Transportation & Maintenance Center

A unanimous Bryan planning and zoning commission recommends for the second time in six weeks to deny Bryan ISD’s rezoning request to build a transportation and maintenance center at Leonard Road and Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

P&Z disagreed with the city staff’s recommendation to approve the rezoning. P&Z member Jared Salvato said while city staff’s responsibility is to look objectively at the request, P&Z’s responsibility is to be subjective.

P&Z member Michael Beckendorf made the motion to deny rezoning land he described as “prime commercial real estate”.

Other members made references that the BISD facility did not align with the city’s comprehensive land use plan.

Some on P&Z also questioned BISD officials why they did not make the land purchase from Blinn College contingent on getting the rezoning.

The P&Z recommendation came the night after BISD school board members met behind closed doors for one hour and 40 minutes to discuss the topic.

BISD board members followed the executive session by approving without public comment, the proposal developed by their consultants that was presented Thursday. It was the same proposal that went to P&Z September 1, which had changes after P&Z denied BISD’s original request in August.

After the P&Z meeting, Bryan ISD superintendent Ginger Carrabine issued the following statement: “Bryan ISD staff worked with city staff for 11 months and during that time we received the city planning department’s objective analysis and recommendation of approval on both submissions for the rezoning. Therefore, we are disappointed in the decision tonight. We will reflect on the best action for us to take while continuing to make decisions in the best interest of children.”

Click HERE to read and download Bryan ISD’s proposal that was approved during the September 14, 2022 BISD school board meeting.

Click HERE to read and download the city of Bryan staff report on BISD’s rezoning proposal that was part of the September 15, 2022 planning and zoning commission meeting.

The city council is scheduled to take final action October 11th.

Click below to hear a sampling of comments from Bryan P&Z members during their September 15, 2022 meeting.