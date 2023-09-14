Bryan Planning & Zoning Commission And The City Council Reject A Staff Endorsed Proposal To Add Townhomes South Of Haswell Park

A rezoning request supported by the Bryan planning and development office was voted down by the planning and zoning commission, then by the city council.

The proposal, south of Haswell Park at 25th and Haswell, would have added one building containing four townhomes with an existing house.

Click HERE to read a summary of the appeal request from the city of Bryan.

Click HERE to read background information on the proposal from the city of Bryan.

The applicant, Kevin Kulkis, appealed the P&Z recommendation to the city council. He said he followed the city’s comprehensive plan and “worked with the city extensively on this. We tried to pick a product that worked.”

P&Z recommended denial by an eight to one margin. Then the applicant’s appeal was denied by the council by a six to nothing vote with mayor Bobby Gutierrez recusing himself.

In both votes, members cited issues with neighborhood integrity because too many townhomes were proposed. Councilmembers James Edge and Marca Ewers-Shurtleff both said the townhome building should be built in another part of Bryan.

For the council to overturn the P&Z recommendation, the council would have had to agree to the following six items:

1. That the uses permitted by the proposed change will be appropriate in the immediate area concerned and their relationship to the general area and the city as a whole.

2. That there is availability of water, wastewater, storm water, and transportation facilities generally suitable and adequate for the proposed use.

3. That the amount of vacant land currently classified for similar development in the vicinity and elsewhere in the city, and any special circumstances which may make a substantial part of such vacant land unavailable for development.

4. That the recent rate at which land is being developed in the same zoning classification as the request, particularly in the vicinity of the proposed change.

5. That other areas designated for similar development will be, or are unlikely to be, affected if the proposed amendment is approved, and whether such designation for other areas should be modified also.

6. And consider any other factors which will substantially affect the health, safety, morals, or general welfare.

Click below to hear comments from the September 12, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.