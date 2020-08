A Bryan motorcyclist has died after a SUV made a left turn in front of him.

Monday’s collision in north Bryan at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Phil Gramm Boulevard took the life of 59 year old Robert Haveron.

Bryan police report no one else was injured and the driver of the SUV was ticketed for failing to yield the right of way.

The collision blocked traffic between 11:30 a.m. and around 2 p.m.