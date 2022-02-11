Bryan Men Return To The Brazos County Jail For The 25th And 27th Time

The 27th time a Bryan man has been booked in the Brazos County jail in 11 years, he is accused of a hit and run collision last summer involving his pickup and a bicyclist. According to the College Station police arrest report, the driver drove the bicyclist to a hospital, then left after telling the bicyclist he had to leave because he was on parole. The driver is also accused of stealing the bicycle. 29 year old Matthew Aaron Murphy told officers he threw the bicycle and a helmet in a dumpster. Officers found the helmet but not the bicycle. Murphy is accused of not giving the bicyclist any information related to the collision last June at Texas and Brentwood. He was found after the bicyclist gave police the license plate of the truck. As of February 11, Murphy was held on an unidentified parole violation, the new charges, and two warrants for failing to appear for cases in 2020 and 2021.

Multiple calls received by 9-1-1 over the past week from residents of a Bryan neighborhood of a suspicious vehicle stopping and two people walking around for one hour results in a DWI arrest. A Bryan police officer on their way to Stuart Street, off Finfeather near Turkey Creek, sees a vehicle failing to stay in their lane. During the traffic stop, the driver failed sobriety tests. That resulted in the driver being taken to the hospital for a court ordered blood draw. The driver is accused of pulling away from multiple officers and nurses during the blood draw. 43 year old Terrance Dewayne Williams of Bryan was booked into the Brazos County jail for the 25th time in 21 years on charges of DWI and resisting the blood draw. As of February 11, Williams remained in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 dollars.