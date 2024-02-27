Bryan Men Arrested For Intoxication Manslaughter And Assaulting Three Tow Yard Employees

March 25th marks one year since a head on crash on O-S-R highway between Bryan and Normangee killed a College Station man. Last Thursday (February 22), a Bryan man was arrested for intoxication manslaughter. The D-P-S arrest report says the blood alcohol level of 30 year old Olvin Membreno approached three times the legal limit at .227. The crash killed the other driver, Armando Pineda. Bond on the intoxication manslaughter charge was set at $40,000 dollars. Membreno is also held in the Brazos County jail for immigration authorities.

A man living in Bryan who came from Germany six months ago spent part of last Friday night (February 23) in the Brazos County jail. Arrest reports from the sheriff’s office says 24 year old Niklas Demmel went into a tow yard, got into his S-U-V without paying, and drove away without permission. Demmel was arrested for three counts of misdemeanor assault after striking one employee with his S-U-V and striking a gate that hit two other employees. The arrest reports did not indicate anyone receiving medical treatment. He was also arrested for trespassing into the secured lot where the vehicle was parked. Demmel was released from jail after posting bonds totaling $17,000 dollars.