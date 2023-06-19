Bryan Mayor Replaces A Member Of The City’s Housing Authority Board Who Fails To Attend Meetings

Last February, the Bryan city council agreed with mayor Bobby Gutierrez to increase attendance requirements for members of some appointed city bodies.

During the council’s June 13th meeting, Gutierrez received unanimous council support to replace a member of Bryan’s housing authority board who attended 25 percent of meetings over a six month period. That’s after the mayor raised the minimum to 80 percent.

The replacement was one of two appointments made to the housing board on Tuesday.

Gutierrez thanked all volunteers for their service, adding “if you’re going to sign up, you need to be there, because sometimes you can’t have a board meeting if you don’t have full attendance of the board.”

