Bryan Mayor Pro Tem James Edge visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about what he looks at differently as a councilman than a citizen, swearing in the last council member, getting started with a new council, handling priorities in his district, Matt Prochaska leaving the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

