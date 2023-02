Bryan Mayor Pro Tem James Edge visits with WTAW’s Chris Dusterhoff about the winter storm, development near the Bryan-College Station city line and in the Northgate district, working with College Station, the reopening of the Phillips Event Center, upcoming events, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Listen to “Bryan Mayor Pro Tem James Edge on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.