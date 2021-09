Bryan Mayor Pro Tem Buppy Simank visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the rise in local COVID cases, how he is handling the pandemic as a business owner, the health district’s response to the pandemic, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Listen to “Bryan Mayor Pro Tem Buppy Simank on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.