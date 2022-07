Bryan Mayor Pro Tem Buppy Simank visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the recent budget presentation, commercial and residential water usage, Riverside Parkway, Bryan Texas Utilities (BTU), energy usage during hot temperatures, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Listen to “Bryan Mayor Pro Tem Buppy Simank on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.