Bryan Mayor Pro Tem Buppy Simank visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about election night results, renovating the Phillips Event Center, filling the open council seat, his priorities before his term is up, updates to the La Salle Hotel, finding paperwork for the railroad quiet zone in Downtown Bryan, Bryan ISD’s new superintendent, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Listen to “Bryan Mayor Pro Tem Buppy Simank on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.