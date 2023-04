Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about citizen comments about College Station’s sewer trunk line project, sand volleyball courts, more parking, and other outdoor features at Midtown Park, revenue at the Legends Event Center, discussion with TxDOT, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

