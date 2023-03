Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about a bill being introduced by Senator Charles Schwertner, a new sewer line project, the state infringing on city’s rights, progress on the mutual aid agreement with College Station, and more during his visit on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

