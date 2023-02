Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about last night’s Lyle Lovett concert, TxDOT’s raised median project down Texas Avenue, last weekend’s volleyball tournament at Legends Event Center, College Station’s sewer project near Rosemary Drive, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

