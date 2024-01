Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the winter weather, progress at the Phillips Event Center, the future tennis center at Midtown Park, medians, possible reversal steps, the current city council, development in Downtown Bryan, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

