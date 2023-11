Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Jeff Reeves, Gerry Farrell’s retirement from FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, recent council activity, the future trollies, parking in Downtown Bryan, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Listen to “Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.