Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about the new floodplain management plan, the interlocal agreement with the county for EMS service, the capital improvement plan, approving a contract to design and build the new indoor tennis center at Midtown Park, a new event coming to Midtown Park, BlueForge, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

