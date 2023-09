Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about the EMS and Mobile Integrated Health program update, a recent water, wastewater and solid waste rate study, the floodplain management plan, extending Thornberry Drive, a new mixed-use development north of Northgate, and more during his appearance on the Infomaniacs on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

