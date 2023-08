Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the Downtown Bryan Farmer’s Market, parking in downtown for Aggie football, development, needs of the Bryan Fire Department, medians, the progress at Phillips Event Center, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

