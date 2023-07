Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about center medians on Texas Avenue, the Palace Theatre reopening, the Bryan ISD Hometown Reunion, the passing of David Schmitz, the new president of the BVEDC, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

