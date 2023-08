Bryan mayor Bobby Gutierrez visited with Scott DeLucia on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs August 16, 2023.

Topics include property tax valuation, development on Bryan’s west side near the RELLIS campus, maintaining infrastructure, water consumption, and an upcoming appearance of congressman Michael McCaul to Bryan and College Station.

Listen to “Bryan mayor Bobby Gutierrez on The Infomaniacs, August 16 2023” on Spreaker.