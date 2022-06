Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson visited with Scott DeLucia June 22, 2022 on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs about the continuing lifeguard shortage, a call by other Texas mayors for the legislature to hold a special session, the city of Bryan’s budget and bond financing, and cheering on the Texas A&M baseball team at the College World Series.

