Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about approving Bryan ISD’s rezoning request for the new transportation, maintenance, and auxiliary services center, his last month as mayor, the renaming of Highway 47 for Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

