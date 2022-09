Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about progress at Legends Event Center, availability for local groups, the sustainability of the city’s golf course, progress at Phillips Event Center, the controversy of land use by Bryan ISD for their new maintenance and transportation complex, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Listen to “Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.