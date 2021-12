Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies expansion, the interlocal agreement, progress in the biocorridor, tax revenue numbers, the Downtown Bryan Lighted Parade, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

