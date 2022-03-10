Bryan Man’s Fifth Arrest In 18 Months Is On Multiple Charges Following A Neighborhood Search

Thanks to a WTAW listener sending us an e-mail to let us know there was a Bryan police presence in his neighborhood on Wednesday west of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and south of Villa Maria.

According to the BPD arrest report, officers were told that a Camaro hit a F-250 pickup on Shirewood Drive, left the scene, then hit a BTU electric box in the front yard of a home on Wilderland Circle.

The victim of the pickup hit and run told officers the driver and a passenger of the Camaro then ran away without leaving information. The victim chose not to chase the suspects because the driver was holding what the victim believed to be a firearm.

BPD then created a perimeter surrounding the crashes and deployed a drone for an aerial search.

DPS provided troopers and a flyover using “infrared surveillance technology.”

That led to finding the passenger, who was not arrested, and the driver.

18 year old Gregory Chambers III of Bryan was charged with driving a stolen car, causing two hit and run crashes, evading arrest, violating a protection order, and warrants related to a pair of pending trials on misdemeanor charges.

Chambers is in the Brazos County jail for the fifth time in the last 18 months in lieu of bonds totaling $56,000 dollars.