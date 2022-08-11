Bryan Man’s 46th And 48th Visit To The Brazos County Jail For A Combined 62 Charges

A 30 year old Bryan man is booked in the Brazos County jail for the 48th time in the last 13 years.

Online records indicate Marcellious McGee, who was booked August 8, was released August 10 after posting bonds on 18 of 42 charges totaling almost $130,000 dollars.

He was released on the 24 other charges…which includes 20 counts of possessing drug paraphernalia, on the promise to make future court appearances.

Click HERE to read and download a copy of the August 8, 2022 booking from Brazos County’s online jail records.

On June 17, he was released after posting bonds of $6,000 dollars on two charges and paying almost $6,200 dollars in Bryan municipal court costs and fines in 18 other cases.

Click HERE to read and download a copy of the June 17, 2022 booking from Brazos County’s online jail records.