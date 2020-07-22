Bryan Man’s 21st Jail Booking Is On 19 Charges

The 21st time a Bryan man is booked into the Brazos County jail, it’s on 19 charges involving three agencies.

33 year old Tarrence Alexander is the subject of 20 pages of arrest reports from the sheriff’s office and the Bryan and College Station police departments.

Alexander is accused of evading arrest from the sheriff’s office and Bryan police Monday morning.

The pursuit, which began in the area of Highway 21 and West 16th, ended about five blocks away on Wellington when Alexander was found inside a shed with the help of a BPD K-9 officer.

Alexander was wanted on five warrants totaling seven charges that includes a burglary, assault, and felon in possession of a gun that took place earlier this year in College Station.

BPD dropped five of nine traffic charges from Monday’s pursuit. But Alexander’s new charges includes driving without a license with three active suspensions, reckless driving, and causing his truck to strike a parked vehicle after he jumped out.

As of Wednesday morning, Alexander is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $115,000 dollars.