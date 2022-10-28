Bryan Man’s 16th Trip To The Brazos County Jail In Nine Years Comes After Entering A Stranger’s Home

A Bryan man remains in jail for the 16th time since May of 2013.

28 year old David Aguero was arrested by Bryan police Monday afternoon after entering a stranger’s home that is in the process of being sold.

According to the BPD arrest report, Bryan fire initially responded to a fire alarm and Bryan police responded to a report of a burglary in process at the unoccupied home in the Shirewood addition off West Villa Maria.

Aguero told officers according to the arrest report that he kicked in the back door because “he wanted to prove that he could do it”.

Aguero was arrested for criminal trespassing and possessing methamphetamine and a meth pipe.

He is also awaiting trial on a misdemeanor charge of driving with an invalid license, following an arrest on June 24th.