Bryan Man Who Was Released From Prison Early Is Arrested For Leading Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputies On A Chase

A Bryan man who was arrested after leading Brazos County sheriff’s deputies on an eight mile chase Wednesday afternoon was released from prison early.

According to online court records, 26 year old Roy Arevalo Jr. was sentenced in 2018 to 20 years on drug charges and nine years for engaging in organized criminal activity.

In addition to charges related to Wednesday’s chase, Arevalo is jailed in lieu of a $200,000 dollar bond on a charge of manufacture/delivery of at least 14 ounces of a controlled substance.

According to arrest reports from the sheriff’s office, the chase began after a deputy recognized Arevalo as someone who did not have a license and he was wanted on an arrest warrant…which was from Bryan municipal court for speeding 63 in a 50 mile per hour zone.

The chase originated in the parking lot of a convenience store at William Joel Bryan and the freeway. Arevalo’s SUV struck two vehicles before stopping on Monterrey Street near 24th, which is east of the sheriff’s office. No one was injured.

Another sheriff’s deputy and a DPS trooper on their way to join the pursuit were involved in a collision involving their patrol vehicles. The DPS trooper sustained minor injuries and the deputy was not injured.

Charges against Arevalo related to the pursuit are driving with an invalid license with prior convictions, evading arrest, and causing hit and run crashes.

Bonds on all charges total $209,000 thousand dollars.