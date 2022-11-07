Bryan Man Wanted On Nine Warrants Is Arrested After Being Seen Driving A Stolen Car

A Bryan man arrested by a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy last Thursday night by Easterwood Airport for driving a stolen car is also being held on nine warrants involving alleged crimes and traffic violations during the last one and a half years.

24 year old Edward Dewayne Johnson is also accused of stealing three sets of truck tires and rims in Bryan in September then evading arrest.

Felony trials are pending on charges of stealing two guns in April of this year and selling drugs and unlawful possession of a gun in April of last year.

He is also awaiting four trials on charges of driving without a license and two trials for misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Johnson, who is in jail for the sixth time since April of last year, is held in lieu of bonds totaling $177,000 dollars.