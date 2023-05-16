Bryan Man Wanted For Evading Arrest Stays Under A SUV Until A Specific Bryan Police Officer Arrives

Six Bryan police officers were not enough to arrest a local man on a charge of evading with four prior convictions.

According to the BPD arrest report, the man would not come out from under a vehicle because he said all six officers “were rookies”.

35 year old Marcus McKever asked for a specific officer, who arrived and talked McKever into getting out from under the vehicle.

McKever was originally in a group with several women who were arguing in a neighborhood between Kemp-Carver school and Scurry Park when he walked away after an officer directed him to stop.

McKever is out of jail following his 22nd booking in 18 years after posting an $8,000 dollar bond.