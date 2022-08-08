Bryan Man Sentenced To Prison After Admitting To A Bryan Residential Burglary

A Bryan man has admitted breaking to a Bryan home last October.

37 year old Bruce Briggs was sentenced last week in Brazos County district court to ten years in prison.

According to online records, Briggs was allowed to remain free after entering a guilty plea two weeks ago as part of a deal with the district attorney’s office.

According to the indictment, Briggs intended to assault a woman living at the house.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Bruce Briggs, 37, pled guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for Burglary of a Habitation.

Around midnight on October 28, 2021, officers from the Bryan Police Department responded to a call of a man forcing himself into a woman’s apartment.

That night, the victim left her apartment to take trash out to the dumpster. While she was walking back to her apartment, the defendant grabbed her arm and refused to re-lease her. As he pulled her towards her apartment, he tried to kiss her and forcibly groped her all over her body. The victim feared that he intended to sexually assault her.

Briggs was able to force the woman into her apartment and made it as far as the living room.

Fortunately, the woman’s father and uncle were awakened by her cries for help. The two men wen were able to push Briggs out of the apartment before call-ing the police. Still re-fusing to leave, Briggs stood outside of the apartment for several minutes before eventually running away.

The victim reported that she had first seen the defendant the day before when he approached her while she was checking her mail. He tried interacting with her then, but she was able to walk away.

Another female resident of the apartment complex told police that the defendant approached her in the days prior and had got ten uncomfortably close to her. During that encounter, Briggs did not leave until the woman’s son arrived and was able to intervene.

As part of the investigation by the Bryan Police Department, the defendant was identified by surveil-lance video captured at the apartment complex.

Briggs also pled guilty to felony drug possession that occurred prior to this offense.