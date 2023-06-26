Bryan Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Family Violence and DWI

News release from Brazos County District Attorney:

Troy Briscoe, 49, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday, June 23, 2023. Briscoe was convicted of Assault Family Violence Strangulation with a Prior Conviction and Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More after pleading guilty to those offenses on May 24, 2023.

Briscoe was arrested on April 24, 2022 and charged with Assault Family Violence Strangulation after the victim reported to police that he strangled her after consuming alcohol for a large portion of the day. The assault occurred after a verbal argument and ended with the victim having to fight Briscoe off of her. After posting bond, Briscoe was arrested again on June 4, 2022 after being stopped by the Bryan Police Department and showing signs of intoxication and having an open beer in his vehicle. His blood alcohol content at the time of his arrest was .240, three times the legal limit. Briscoe posted bond again after that arrest and was taken into custody at the time of his sentencing.

Briscoe has a lengthy criminal history, including prior convictions and prison sentences for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Briscoe was on parole for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More at the time of his arrests.

As part of the plea agreement, Briscoe also pled true to one enhancement paragraph, enhancing the punishment range on each of this cases. The Assault Family Violence case was enhanced to a first degree felony, with a punishment range of 5 to 99 years or Life in prison. The Driving While Intoxicated charge was enhanced to a 2nd degree felony, with a punishment range of 2 to 20 years in prison.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kara Comte.