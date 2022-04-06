Bryan Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Burglary

A Bryan man is sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to burglary of a habitation in March 2021.

According to the Brazos County district attorney’s office, 44 year-old Celso Sifuentes III broke into a stranger’s home and stole multiple items including electronics, personal documents, and jewelry.

Surveillance video showed Sifuentes’ vehicle circling the block before pulling into the victim’s driveway when she left her home.

The stolen items were found later that day in Sifuentes’ vehicle.

Sifuentes’ criminal history includes two prior convictions of burglary of a habitation, armed robbery and assault family violence.

News release from Brazos County District Attorney’s office:

On March 31, 2022, Celso Sifuentes plead guilty to offense of Burglary of a Habitation and was sentenced to 12 years in prison by Judge John Brick of the 272nd District Court.

In the afternoon of March 8, 2021, Celso Sifuentes broke into a stranger’s home in Bryan, Texas. A few minutes before the burglary, the victim left her home to pick up her son from elementary school.

When the victim and her son returned home, they discovered the front door of their house forced open and their home ransacked. Multiple items inside their home were stolen, including a child’s piggy bank, a laptop, birth certificates, passports, an Xbox gaming system, games, game controllers, and jewelry.

The victim called 911 to report the burglary. The detective assigned to the case reviewed surveillance video showing Sifuentes’s vehicle circling the block prior to

the victim leaving her home. Within moments of the victim leaving her home, the defendant’s vehicle is seen pulling into the victim’s driveway. Later that day, the stolen property was found in Sifuentes’s vehicle by the Bryan Police Department.

Sifuentes’s criminal history included two prior convictions for burglary of a habitation. He received probation in 2009 out of Robertson County. His probation was revoked in 2016 when the defendant committed another burglary of a habitation in Brazos County. He received a four year sentence on the Robertson County burglary and a 10-year sentence for the Brazos County Burglary of a Habitation. The defendant also has convictions for aggravated robbery and assault family violence.

The defendant burglarized the family’s home in Bryan while he was on bond for credit card or debit card abuse, which he committed on October 21, 2020. Sifuentes was sentenced to 365 days in jail for credit card/ debit card abuse.

This case was investigated by the Bryan Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Monica Mendoza, Renson Abraham and Investigator James Woodward.