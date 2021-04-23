Bryan Man Sentenced for Involvement in Jewelry Theft Ring

A Bryan man is sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity.

In January of 2019, 23 year-old Lorenzo Moore and four others stole a diamond ring from the Kay Jewelers in Post Oak Mall. Two days later, Moore was arrested when running from a jewelry store in Webster, which is southeast of Houston.

Two weeks later, College Station police again responded to the mall for what was reported as a shots fired call.

Officers discovered Moore and three others had broken glass to multiple jewelry cases and stole more than $80,000 worth of jewelry. Three hours later, Moore was arrested in Harris County.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s office, Moore had no prior felony convictions, but has two pending felony theft charges in Harris County and one charge in Orange County, Florida.

In addition to the prison time, he is ordered to pay more than $80,000 in restitution.

