Bryan Man Riding In A Car That Runs A Stop Sign Lands In Jail For The Sixth Time In Ten Months

A Bryan police officer seeing a car run a stop sign leads to the arrest of the driver and a passenger on multiple charges.

The passenger, 20 year old Semaj Nelson of Bryan, went to jail for the sixth time in the last ten months.

BPD arrest reports say Nelson was charged with possessing eight ounces of marijuana, one Oxycodone pill without a prescription, and possessing a handgun in violation of bonds from prior arrests.

Officers also found more than $3,400 dollars in Nelson’s right hand pants pocket.

The driver, 25 year old Derrica Walker of Bryan, told officers according to arrest reports that she and Nelson were out selling drugs and she was driving without a license.

Nelson is awaiting three trials on drugs and weapons charges. And he was arrested in April but has not been indicted on charges of participating in shooting a man outside a home between the Bryan city cemetery and Mount Calvary cemetery.

Nelson is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $225,000 dollars from his arrest September 28 and the April arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Walker is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $14,000 dollars from her arrest September 28 on charges of possessing marijuana and a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and driving without a license.