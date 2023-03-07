Bryan Man Returns To Jail On Drug Charges For The Second Time In Nine Days

One of five men arrested by Bryan police February 22 on drug charges returned to jail March 3 on new drug charges.

Online records show this is the 23rd time that 30 year old Riheim Phillips of Bryan was been booked in the Brazos County jail since February 2013.

BPD arrest reports state Phillips was wanted on five warrants because bonds were cancelled on pending court cases that were filed in 2019 and 2022.

When BPD officers found Phillips, he was arrested on those warrants and for possessing crack cocaine and marijuana.

On February 22, BPD arrested Phillips for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, possessing marijuana, and unlawful carrying of a gun.

Phillips remained in jail March 7 in lieu of bonds from his latest arrest that totals $96,000 dollars.